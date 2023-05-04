Construction, detour to begin Monday on Morris Thomas Road

Road Construction
Road Construction(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction and detours are scheduled to begin Monday on Morris Thomas Road in Duluth.

The two-year, $8.4 million project will reconstruct Morris Thomas Road between Haines Road and Piedmont Avenue.

This includes the complete reconstruction of the road, replacement of water mains beneath it, a new sidewalk on the south side of the road, and new curbs and gutters.

St. Louis County officials say that beginning on Monday, May 8 through October, Morris Thomas Road will be closed to through traffic between Haines Road and Hutchinson Road.

Morris Thomas Road detour map
Morris Thomas Road detour map(Northern News Now)

Signs will be posted directing traffic to use Haines Road and Piedmont Avenue.

However, property owners will be allowed to drive through the construction area to access their homes for the majority of the project. They will be communicated with in advance of any time they cannot.

Morris Thomas Road will reopen to traffic over the winter.

Then it will close again in 2024 when the project shifts to reconstruct the section between Hutchinson Road and Piedmont Avenue.

St. Louis County Public Works and the City of Duluth are collaborating on the project.

In addition, Northland Constructors is the contractor for the project.

For more information on the project, click here.

