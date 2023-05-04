Cloquet Police search for missing boy

By Dan Wolfe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Cloquet Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Police do not believe he is in immediate danger, but officers and those who care for him want to find him to ensure he is safe.

Friedman is a Native American boy, approximately 5′2″, 175 pounds and has black hair. He was seen leaving the Cloquet Middle School wearing a white or cream hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. He is wearing an orange shirt underneath the sweatshirt, and also has a backpack with him.

If you know Leon Roy Friedman’s whereabouts please call 911.

