City of Duluth’s Workforce Center held free job fair Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A free job fair was held in Duluth Wednesday to connect local businesses with people looking for work.

The city’s Workforce Development Center hosted the job fair at its downtown location.

Besides helping people find jobs, the fair also gave attendees a chance to explore the center’s many resources.

Job seekers were able to apply to and interview with employers such as the Duluth Police Department, Lake Superior Zoo, the post office, and Essentia Health.

“Lots and lots of employers in our community are hiring, and they’re having a hard time finding applicants, and lots of job seekers are wanting to look for work and aren’t sure where to start, so we try to bring everyone together here,” says Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development.

Another job fair will be on Wednesday, June 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are looking for job assistance in general, the Workforce Center is open Monday through Friday.

