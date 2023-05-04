City of Duluth’s Workforce Center held free job fair Wednesday

The city’s Workforce Development Center hosted the job fair at its downtown location.
By Sophia Varner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A free job fair was held in Duluth Wednesday to connect local businesses with people looking for work.

The city’s Workforce Development Center hosted the job fair at its downtown location.

Besides helping people find jobs, the fair also gave attendees a chance to explore the center’s many resources.

Job seekers were able to apply to and interview with employers such as the Duluth Police Department, Lake Superior Zoo, the post office, and Essentia Health.

“Lots and lots of employers in our community are hiring, and they’re having a hard time finding applicants, and lots of job seekers are wanting to look for work and aren’t sure where to start, so we try to bring everyone together here,” says Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development.

Another job fair will be on Wednesday, June 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are looking for job assistance in general, the Workforce Center is open Monday through Friday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
Nicolas Aron-Jones
MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member, AFSCME union reacts
Leon Roy Friedman was last seen leaving Cloquet Middle School.
Cloquet Police: Missing boy found safe, now with family
Madeline Kingsbury
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Lee spent the last 13 years anchoring the news in Rochester.
Laura Lee joins Northern News Now as 6 & 10 p.m. co-anchor

Latest News

Cleveland Cliffs
DNR recommending Nashwauk mineral leases go to Cleveland-Cliffs
City of Duluth’s Workforce Center held free job fair Wednesday
City of Duluth’s Workforce Center held free job fair Wednesday
A dog up for adoption at Animal Allies plays outside while they wait to find their forever home.
Animal Allies responds to Minnesota’s canine influenza
Animal Allies responds to Minnesota’s canine influenza
Animal Allies responds to Minnesota’s canine influenza