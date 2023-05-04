City by City: Sawyer County, Red Cliff, Marble

Sawyer County, WI- Sawyer County Public Health has created online training for those interested in learning how to administer Narcan. Narcan is known as the opioid overdose reversal drug. The course is free and includes information on the signs of an overdose, how to use Narcan and provides Narcan for participants to keep. To take the training, click here.

Red Cliff- The Red Cliff Family Violence Prevention Program is hosting a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Walk on Friday, May 5. Community advocates say that the disproportionate risk of violence against that population is a public health crisis. The walk will be held at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino starting at 10 a.m. T-shirts will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis. Pre-registration is not required.

Marble, MN- MnDOT is hosting a public meeting to discuss the Highway 169 Cross Range Corridor study from Pengilly to Taconite. The meeting will be held at the Marble City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Staff will cover the needs of the corridor based on community and industry feedback as well as possible alternatives and how well the alternatives would fix current issues. For those unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be posted online.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

