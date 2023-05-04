City by City: Cloquet, Carlton County, Parkland

Cloquet, MN- The National Night Out Committee is looking for participants for this summer’s event. National Night Out is a community-building campaign held on the first Tuesday in August. This year’s event will be held at Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local businesses and groups are asked to sign up to whether they want to set up a booth, host a game or donate to the party. Donations they are in need of include water bottles, hot dogs, napkins, prizes and more. For more information, or to sign-up, click here.

Carlton County, MN- Applications are now open for the 2023 Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards. Nominees must be 70 years old or older by June 1 to be considered, and their actions must have taken place after they turned 60. A male and female winner will be chosen and then honored at the Carlton County Fair on Senior Day August 18. Each nominee can only receive three letters of recommendation and they can be involved in their own nomination process. Applications are due by July 14.

Parkland, WI- WisDOT is seeking public comment on an upcoming bridge reconstruction project. The bridge is WIS-13 over U.S. Highway 2 in Douglas County. Officials say the structure is deteriorating and plan to replace the deck, joints, approach and update the guard rail. During construction, drivers will encounter one-way traffic on the bridge and Highway 2. The project is set to take place in 2026 but could happen in 2025 if funding is secured.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Sawyer County, Red Cliff, Marble

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.