Black Men Serving Excellence hosts 2nd Annual Kids Camp

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Malosky Stadium was the location of the 2023 Community Day Kids Camp held by UMD’s student organization, Black Men Serving Excellence.

A beautiful day for the 2023 Community Day with @bmseumd !



A few familiar faces from @UMDBulldogMBB showing what it’s all about❤️. pic.twitter.com/rDxd8CxrIe — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) May 3, 2023

BMSE invited boys and girls from kindergarten through 8th grade to a free kid’s camp. Members led outdoor games and races and provided campers with a free t-shirt and dinner.

Some BMSE members include athletes from across UMD Athletics, including UMD basketball’s Joshua Strong. Strong, who acts as president of the organization, emphasizes the importance of connecting with the youth all over the Duluth community saying, “It allows us to engage us with something bigger than ourselves. Especially when you’re a Black man in Duluth or a student athlete in Duluth, you get stuck in this little niche that you think you have, or you kind of make your community a little bit smaller, so we’re expanding that to a predominately white community to make that impact. Especially on kids who might look like you, you’re able to relate to them and they can see you in a different setting that they may have never seen before.”

UMD Basketball’s Isaiah Watts added, “In Duluth you don’t see nearly as many people of color, especially on campus here, so that’s what we are trying to build.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.