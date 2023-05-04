Barnum student wins Stauber’s ‘Congressional Art Competition,’ painting to be hung at U.S. Capitol

Olivia Dammer's "Postcards from the North"
Olivia Dammer's "Postcards from the North"(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Barnum High School junior won the “Congressional Art Competition” hosted by Congressman Pete Stauber.

Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, announced Thursday that Olivia Dammer won his district’s art competition.

Judges chose Olivia’s “Postcards from the North” painting as the winner out of all the unique submissions from the talented students across Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Dammer’s painting will be hung in the U.S. Capitol alongside the winning artwork from other Congressional Districts across the country.

Dammer said her watercolor painting recreated moments in her life and each image demonstrates our relationship with water.

“Congratulations Olivia on your winning work of art, and thank you to all of the very talented students who participated in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Stauber wrote. “I would like to thank all the art teachers that instruct and encourage students to participate in this annual contest. I am always so incredibly proud of the artistic talent coming out of northern Minnesota. I look forward to seeing this beautiful scene displayed in the Halls of Congress every time I walk to the Capitol to vote.”

The Congressional Art Competition takes place each spring.

Students are encouraged to visit Stauber’s website to learn more.

