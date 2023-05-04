Animal Allies responds to Minnesota’s canine influenza

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As cases of canine influenza continue to pop up around Minnesota, a local humane society is taking extra precautions.

Duluth’s Animal Allies hasn’t seen any cases among its dogs yet.

They’re hoping to keep it that way by pausing intakes of any animals that aren’t directly from the Northland.

According to the State Board of Animal Health, the only confirmed cases so far have been in and around the Twin Cities.

Experts advise avoiding places like dog parks for the time being.

Symptoms can include your dog having a runny nose, cough, or fever.

While most cases are mild, experts say canine influenza can be deadly.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.