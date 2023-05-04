4 arrested in Ironwood drug bust, more than 100 grams of meth off the streets

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - Four people were arrested in a recent drug bust in Ironwood, MI.

In March of 2023, the Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT) and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) worked together on an investigation in which they both had information on an individual who was allegedly selling meth in Ironwood.

According to GIANT officials, as the investigation progressed, both teams continued to compile information through surveillance, interviewing individuals, and other means.

Officers worked with a confidential informant and an undercover police officer was able to purchase meth from one of the individuals.

They had uncovered information regarding where the suspects were purchasing the drug from.

In addition, officers had information on a trip where two of the individuals were going to pick up more meth.

As a result, GIANT initiated a traffic stop on John Wodie, 53, on April 29. They ended up arresting him.

Due to the information officers had at the time, they contacted Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police Officer Callison and his K9 Ragnar.

Officer Callison and K9 Ragnar then conducted a sniff of the vehicle and K9 Ragnar indicated there was an odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle.

Police obtained a search warrant for Wodie’s vehicle and they say they seized approximately 80 grams of meth from the trunk.

Then on May 1, UPSET obtained a search warrant for an Ironwood residence.

Officers from UPSET and GIANT executed the search warrant and seized more meth, money, and a firearm.

In addition, Chase Sizemore, 31, Danielle Brannigan, 35, and Thomas Grimm, 56, were arrested.

Throughout the investigation, UPSET and GIANT seized more than 100 grams of meth.

Gogebic County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jacobs reviewed the agency reports and authorized felony charges on the four individuals.

Wodie was on bond for several other charges related to him selling meth.

The Judge revoked his prior bond and set a new one at $30,000.

His new charges are possession with intent to deliver meth, use of meth, and driving with a suspended license. With these charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Sizemore is being charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and three charges for delivery of meth.

His bond is now set at $50,000 at 10% and could possibly serve 80 years in prison.

Brannigan was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy to deliver meth, with a bond set for $25,000 at 10%.

She is facing up to 40 years for the charges against her.

Grimm is being charged with possession of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a park.

His bond is also set for $25,000 at 10% and could possibly serve 19 years in prison.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.