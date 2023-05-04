2 structure fires break out near Aurora, neither considered suspicious

AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple structure fires broke out Wednesday night in the Aurora area.

Around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies, East Range Police Department officers, and the Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, and Palo Fire Departments responded to a report of a garage fire on the 5400 block of Highway 100, south of Aurora.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, arriving responders located a garage and multiple vehicles that were engulfed in flames.

The garage was not occupied at the time and no one was injured.

The homeowner tried to put the fire out with their garden house.

Aurora garage fire 5-3-2023 (Friends of the Northland FireWire)

While emergency responders were putting out that garage fire, another nearby structure fire was reported at 7:26 p.m. on the 5400 block of Poplar Street in Aurora.

Fire crews responded to the Poplar Street fire and noted that the flames were coming from the basement. They requested assistance from the remaining Palo Fire Department crew to help the Lakeland Fire Department battle the flames.

The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Aurora house fire 5-3-2023 (Friends of the Northland FireWire)

No one was injured in either fire.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office believes the fires were not connected or suspicious in nature.

Instead, officials believe it was a coincidence in their proximity to each other.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating both fires, with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office.

