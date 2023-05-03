Waiting for Ice Out: Long winter’s impact on Wisconsin fishing opener

IRON RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) - This weekend anglers will cast their lines all over Wisconsin for the state’s fishing opener, but the lack of spring weather is causing headaches for folks wanting to hit the lakes and businesses that help them do it.

At the Tri Lake Timbers Resort, preparations are underway for a big weekend.

“All our cabins are rented for the weekend, so that’s kind of exciting for us,” said Holly Riordan, a bartender at Tri Lake Timbers.

Riordan said the staff is ready to welcome guests for the fishing season opener.

“It’s just a great time to start spring,” Riordan said.

Oe of the lakes is hanging onto winter with ice still floating around.

“It’s definitely a late ice out,” said Nathan Thomas, a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin DNR.

According to Thomas, ice can make boating dangerous.

“If there is enough ice out there and the wind picks up, there could be some big ice sheets that kind of drift over and could maybe get you stuck in a bay,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the colder water can also make fish less active, but there are ways to increase your chances of a catch.

“Focus your efforts in those shallow bays that receive a lot of sunlight,” Thomas said.

At Tri Lake Timbers, that snowmelt has damaged some of the roads and paths and caused them to delay turning on their pipes.

“Getting the water turned on, that’s a real big struggle because a lot of the seasonals want to be up here. Normally, it is turned on at least a week ago, and we have not been able to do that yet,” said Riordan.

Though the melting snow is causing problems now, Riordan said the snow itself made for an unforgettable winter.

“It was an extremely busy, busy winter. We had a great snowmobile season,” Riordan said.

Wisconsin’s fishing opener is Saturday.

In Minnesota, the fishing opener is May 13, 2023.

