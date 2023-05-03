Split Rock Lighthouse to honor Gordon Lightfoot with beacon lighting

The beacon of the Split Rock Lighthouse, on the north shore of Lake Superior near Two Harbors, Minn., is lit Friday, Nov. 10, 2006, in honor of the 29 men that died 31 years ago when the ore carrier Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a horrendous November gale.(JACK RENDULICH | AP Photo/Jack Rendulich)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man who wrote “The Wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald” will be honored with a special lighting of the beacon at Split Rock Lighthouse Wednesday evening.

Gordon Lightfoot passed away on Monday, May 1 at the age of 84.

His 1976 song about the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck, which took the lives of 29 crew members, resonates with lighthouse visitors even to this day.

Split Rock Lighthouse lights its beacon every November 10 in honor of the Edmond Fitzgerald’s crew who were lost at sea.

“Gordon Lightfoot was a storyteller,” said Split Rock Lighthouse Site Manager Hayes Scriven. “His song resonated with so many people and made them feel as if they were there for the tragedy. We felt compelled to honor his legacy with tonight’s lighting.”

The beacon will be lit from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The historic site and visitor center will be closed.

To see the light, visitors can park at the state park with a state sticker.

