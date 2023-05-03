Prescribed burn operations scheduled for Chippewa National Forest

BLACKDUCK, MN. (Northern News Now) - Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct several prescribed burns across the forest.

Starting as early as Wednesday, fire crews will do prescribed burns, weather, and appropriate conditions permitting.

Officials say the exact dates of operations are dependent on current and forecasted local weather conditions over the next several days.

Planned burns:

“Wagner” Unit: Located on the Blackduck Ranger District approximately 2.5 miles east of Alvwood and south of County Road 29. The 15-acre prescribed burn will help set back the brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the opening.

“Not Turtle” Unit: Located on the Deer River Ranger District approximately two miles north of Talmoon and east of State Hwy 6. The 4.3-acre prescribed burn will help set back the brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the opening.

“Johnson Lake Hunter Walking Trail” Unit: Located on the Deer River Ranger District approximately eight miles north of Remer and west of State Hwy 6 within the Johnson Lake Hunter Walking Trail system. There are four separate openings totaling 10 acres of prescribed burning that will help set back the brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the opening.

These prescribed fires restore a once-occurring natural process that our ecosystems rely on for plants such as blueberries.

Officials state the primary mission of this prescribed burn is to maintain wildlife openings for native plants, insects, and animals.

During prescribed fire operations, smoke may be visible to area residents and visitors.

Smoke may potentially drift across roads near the burn area.

If drivers see smoke on the roadways, they should slow down, and turn on the vehicle’s lights.

Also, drivers in the area of prescribed fire operations should drive with caution and be aware of fire crews and equipment.

The following statement was released by the Chippewa National Forest:

“Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Chippewa National Forest fire staff follow strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and take into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the operations will be postponed.”

If you have any questions regarding the prescribed burns, contact the Blackduck Ranger District at (218) 835-4291.

