Northwestern’s Cole Lahti commits to UMD Basketball

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Ben Lewer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night, the UMD Men’s Basketball team plucked one of northwestern Wisconsin’s best prospects.

Cole Lahti announced via his Twitter he will be attending UMD next year to continue his academic as well as his basketball career.

This past season Lahti eclipsed the 1,000-point mark playing for Northwestern High School in Maple, Wisconsin.

The 6′5″ guard averaged 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, and five assists per game for the Tigers.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Aron-Jones
Staff member ‘seriously injured’ in ‘unprovoked’ assault at Moose Lake MSOP facility
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore
Lee spent the last 13 years anchoring the news in Rochester.
Laura Lee joins Northern News Now as 6 & 10 p.m. co-anchor

Latest News

UWS Softball
UWS beats Northland 10-2 in Tuesday matinee
Walljasper scoring his first of four touchdowns
HISTORY: Brent Laing signs rookie deal with New York Jets, Ojile agrees to Vikings mini-camp invite.
Zach Ojile
Bulldogs’ Zach Ojile accepts invite to Minnesota Vikings’ Mini-Camp
Brent Laing
Bulldogs’ Brent Laing signs with New York Jets