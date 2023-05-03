Northwestern’s Cole Lahti commits to UMD Basketball

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night, the UMD Men’s Basketball team plucked one of northwestern Wisconsin’s best prospects.

Cole Lahti announced via his Twitter he will be attending UMD next year to continue his academic as well as his basketball career.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota

Duluth. Go dogs!! @CoachWieckUMD @kirsch_ryan @UMDBulldogMBB pic.twitter.com/sayQ0Wlc22 — Cole Lahti (@ColeLahti) May 2, 2023

This past season Lahti eclipsed the 1,000-point mark playing for Northwestern High School in Maple, Wisconsin.

The 6′5″ guard averaged 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, and five assists per game for the Tigers.

