Northland musicians remember Gordon Lightfoot

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When Gordon Lightfoot played Fortune Bay Casino in August 2013, the audience hung on every haunting word and delicately played note. The Canadian born singer song writer was a hit as he played his hits during the show. News of his recent passing has hit the Northland’s professional musicians hard. Andrew Perfetti of Superior has gigged for years in bands like Uprising, Laura Velvet and the Bookhouse Boys and Boomstick.

“His style was amazing, the songs he wrote were amazing, obviously with the local connection of the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, he was an epic songwriter and very inspiring.” said Perfetti in his studio.

Meteorologist Hunter McCullough is part of perennial poll winners The Northwoods Band when he’s not forecasting the weather. He says his band is always getting requests to play Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald which is indeed part of their repertoire.

“Oh yeah, we play that song all the time and in fact I played it on KQ this past anniversary during November of 2022 with Jason Manning and my brother Colton.” said McCullough.

Lightfoot’s legend is large enough that none other than Hibbing High School Grad Bob Dylan inducted him into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986. Two Harbors grad Hunter McCullough is sad the man is now gone but glad his legend will live on just like the line from his most famous song.

“Very, very sad day but his music will live on like many other artists who pass on as well.” said Hunter.

Denfeld grad Andrew Perfetti feels the era of the singer/songwriter may have passed on along with Gordon Lightfoot.

“The way that he wrote songs, the poetry, the way he put words together, it’s not something that people do anymore.” said Perfetti.

