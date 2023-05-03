MSOP client charged with attempted murder after attack on staff member

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Minnesota Sex Offender Program client who allegedly attacked a staff member at the facility in Moose Lake has been charged with several felonies, including attempted murder.

During his first court appearance Wednesday, a judge set Nicolas Aron-Jones’ bail at $500,000.

According to court documents, a security counselor was completing their rounds shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

As he walked around, Aron-Jones, 29, allegedly swung a pillowcase with a fan motor in it at the security counselor, striking him in the back of the head.

The security counselor fell to the ground and was not able to defend himself, according to court documents.

Aron-Jones then allegedly continued swinging the object at the counselor, hitting him eight more times. He also kicked him and stomped on his head.

Eventually, other staff pushed Aron-Jones away and sprayed him with a chemical irritant.

At that point, Aron-Jones retreated back into his room and closed the door.

Aron-Jones continued yelling through the door. He allegedly said he wanted to kill the security counselor.

The security counselor, who has not been identified by MSOP, was taken to the hospital with what MSOP leaders called serious injuries.

Court documents said his injuries included a laceration to the right eye area and a traumatic sub arachnoid hematoma.

There was no update on his condition as of Wednesday.

Aron-Jones was committed to MSOP as a sexually dangerous person in 2015, according to court documents.

Northern News Now is working to obtain information about that case.

Aron-Jones has four previous convictions related to assaults on MSOP staff or threatening to kill staff while he’s been committed at the Moose Lake facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

