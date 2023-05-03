Lake Superior Medical Equipment reopens in new location after fire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a fire destroyed their building last fall, a Duluth business is back on its feet.

Last September, Lake Superior Medical Equipment’s location on East 4th Street went up in flames.

The fire forced the owners to transfer all their operations to their Cloquet office while they figured out a plan b.

In the meantime, this meant there would be some major changes to how they did business including fewer deliveries because of reduced storage space.

Now eight months later, they have a new location in Duluth’s Spirit Valley neighborhood.

President Tom Jamison says it was a long road to get to this point.

“I just felt very grateful because you realize no one was hurt and all you lost was stuff, yeah it’s a punch in the gut but when you realize all you lost was stuff, stuff can be replaced and that was sort of the attitude that got us through it,” explains Jamison.

Lake Superior Medical Equipment now shares a building with UDAC which reached out about a month after the fire.

That’s where they will carry on providing a variety of medical equipment including wheelchairs, hospital beds, walking canes and more.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.