A lake breeze returns Thursday, chance for showers through weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s and 40s. A slight chance for scattered rain showers moves in overnight with a lake breeze developing out of the east at 4-8 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies persist with highs in the 50s and 60s inland. A breeze out of the ENE at 5-15 MPH keeps temperatures in the 40s and low 50s near Lake Superior. A slight chance for scattered showers continues through the day into the overnight.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue with a slight chance for scattered showers and a lake breeze keeping temperatures cooler near Lake Superior. Some patchy dense fog will also be possible, especially near the lake.

SATURDAY: Our pesky lake breeze continues keeping temperatures cooler near Lake Superior. A better chance for rain showers moves in as well with patchy dense fog possible. Highs reach the 40s to upper 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

