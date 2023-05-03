Lake breeze kicks up for the second half of the week

Today: Today looks lovely, we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead as temperatures climb into upper 50′s and lower 60′s. The North Shore will stay a tad cooler as a result of southerly wind in places between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday: For our Thursday we will be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead and a slight chance of a stray shower or two. With winds out of the east between 5-15 MPH and off of Lake Superior highs will be held to the 40s and 50s. Inland temperatures will be in the 60′s.

Friday: Our lake breeze remains in place for Friday, this will leave us with 40s and 50s around the lake, but 50s and 60s inland. We will have mostly cloudy skies with some fog possible around the lake as well. Again, there is the opportunity for a few scattered rain showers through the day.

