Hibbing’s All-Time leading scorer and assist maker Ayden McDonald commits to UMD

By Alexis Bass
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night via Twitter, former Hibbing Bluejacket and all-star Ayden McDonald announced his commitment to UMD where he will pursue his academic and athletic career.

Last fall, McDonald was originally committed to Augustana but decided to come home, step away and focus on his mental health. This past year the point guard assisted Rhett McDonald and the Duluth East Greyhounds on the sidelines.

