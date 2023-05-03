Dixon earns NSIC Pitcher of the Year at UMD for the first time in two decades

By Alexis Bass
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday afternoon, the conference office released NSIC accolades and UMD’s pitcher Lauren Dixon picked up Pitcher of the Year honors.

The junior earned league honors following her NSIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year award earlier this year. Dixon now becomes the first Bulldog to receive this accolade in two decades, but that’s not all. While the lefty hit the 500-strikeout mark earlier this season, she is now one strikeout away from breaking the UMD career strikeout record currently sitting at 546 strikeouts.

Currently, Dixon is averaging just under 10 strikeouts per seven innings which is 8th best in the country, and with plenty of play left as the conference tournament is right around the corner, Dixon is on the brink of breaking yet another record.

“A big full circle moment, especially I mean we had the senior day this past weekend and I’m not quite there, but ya know those emotional moments when you kind of realize how far you’ve come and ya know just look back to the little girl you were and now where you’re standing today and those moments just mean a lot and you kind of take away the things that are greater than the game itself and the things you leave behind,” said Dixon.

“From day one she earned it as Preseason Pitcher of the Year and just to see it come full circle for her and ya know sometimes that’s a lot of pressure and man she just did a great job of being consistently competitive throughout the year,” added Head Coach Lynn Anderson.

Dixon and the ‘Dogs await their next opponent in the conference tournament which all begins on Wednesday. UMD will play the higher seed between Minot State, Concordia, or Sioux Falls.

