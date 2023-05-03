City by City: Duluth, Mille Lacs, Wisconsin

Several Duluth elementary schools are participating in Bike to School Day on May 3.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Duluth, MN- National Bike to School Day is May 3. Several Duluth elementary schools are participating in the annual event which is the spring equivalent of Walk to School Day, which is celebrated each October. The goal of each day is to help students see the importance of physical activity as well as highlight the need for safer routes to school for biking and walking. Students biking to school are encouraged to arrive between 7:10 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Drivers should use extra caution during the morning commute.

Mille Lacs Lake, MN- The DNR is inviting the public to participate in a webinar on the lake’s Wildlife Management Area Master Plan. The information session will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. The wildlife area makes up 43,000 acres of habitat. The Master Plan was last completed in 1977 and the update will look toward the next decade of conservation. A draft plan will be released in the fall with the final plan being completed by December 31.

Wisconsin- WisDOT’s May Law of the Month is towing safety. With the spring fishing opener approaching and camping season soon to follow, they want to remind drivers of basic safety when towing large equipment. Anglers are reminded to double-check their boat trailers before heading out this weekend. Unsecured cargo causes 800 crashes a year in Wisconsin and failure to secure a trailer could result in a $200 citation. Drivers are also responsible to ensure that all trailers are in good condition and safe to tow down the road.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hibbing, Virginia, Twin Ports

