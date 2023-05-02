Wednesday looks beautiful, lake breeze returns Thursday

By Adam Lorch
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies. Tonight the skies will also remain mostly clear. Lows will fall into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week! We will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with southerly winds pumping in the heat.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will be held to the 40′s and 50′s around the lake as a persistent east wind will take hold through the weekend. Inland temperatures will be in the 60′s.

FRIDAY: The persistent east wind continues into Friday. This will leave us with 40′s and 50′s around the lake, but 50′s and 60′s inland. We will have mostly cloudy skies with some fog possible around the lake as well. There will be a slight chance of some light rain showers.

