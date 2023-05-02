Tara Swenson announces run for Duluth City Council District 4 seat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another Duluthian announced their candidacy for Duluth’s City Council.

Tara Swenson announced on Tuesday she will be running for the Council’s District 4 seat.

Swensen has over 12 years of leadership experience in a variety of industries including insurance, healthcare, engineering, retail, and volunteer work.

She currently serves on the Duluth Charter Commission and is on the Board of Directors for FUSE with the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, she is working for Holden Insurance Agency.

“I look forward to bringing new leadership and ideas to Duluth, supporting the people in my district, and serving the citizens of this great city,” said Swenson.

According to a news release, Swenson is looking forward to supporting economic growth, ensuring they are providing core services to citizens focusing on the streets, utilities, and parks, expanding housing options at all levels, and helping ensure public safety for everyone.

Swenson also states she is committed to supporting public safety, and will ensure adequate training, resources, and staffing levels are maintained to keep the community safe.

“Everyone that lives in or visits Duluth should feel safe. It is critical that our first responders including police, fire, and EMS should be well-trained and supported by our community,” explains Swenson.

Focus Areas:

Public Safety: Protect all citizens, organizations, and communities

Streets: Ensure more support for snow removal and fixing pot holes

Parks/Community Spaces: Updating and providing fun safe activities and spaces for our kids/families to gather

Jobs: Support initiatives that bring new good-paying jobs to Duluth

Budget: Review and share it with citizens; where is our money going

Swenson currently lives in the Piedmont neighborhood in Duluth with her husband and two children ages three and five.

She will be holding a formal announcement at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Warrior Brewing Company, 2711 W. Superior Street, Suite 204, Duluth MN 55806.

