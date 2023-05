SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In a windy Superior the Spartans picked up another win to stay perfect on the year with a 7-1 win over Granstburg.

Senior pitcher, Haley Zembo had a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts,

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.