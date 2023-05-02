Officials concerned over post-snowstorm floods

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The May snowstorm appears to be ending as snow and winds begin to subside. Now, officials in Marquette County are growing concerned of the potential flooding this snow may cause.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Matt Zika said that temperatures may nearly double towards the end of the week from what they are now.

“The more important thing is going to be what’s going to happen with temperatures as we head through the week,” Zika said. “As we head through the latter part of the week, we’re going to see high temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s by Thursday or Friday. Through the weekend, temperatures will be in the 60′s, so all this snow will probably be gone by Sunday.”

Based on the flooding residents witnessed in the middle of April, some are concerned this may cause more flooding across the Upper Peninsula.

“There absolutely is a huge concern right now,” Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said. “All of our emergency managers across the U.P., especially central to western U.P., are closely monitoring this right now, under the anticipation that there’s going to be some major flooding that’s going to occur due to this large snow event and then with the warmer weather towards the end of the week.”

Areas that have already experienced flooding, like Republic Township, are prepping for the worst. Township Supervisor James Brennan said River Road is an area to keep an eye on.

“This will impact the areas along River Road,” Brennan said. “I look in about five to six days that the river will start going over the road again.”

Michigan State Police would also like to remind people that if they’re experiencing any damages caused by flooding, report it by calling 211.

