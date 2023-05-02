Mayor Larson proclaims May as ‘Community Action Duluth Month’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson has proclaimed May as “Community Action Duluth Month” in the city.

Community Action Duluth is an organization that aims to help Duluth families prosper with access to quality education, affordable housing, healthcare, and employment.

Throughout the month of May, Community Action will be celebrating by hosting a series of special events.

Events include a tree planting day, a block party, a community cleanup, a graduation celebration, and more.

“We’re seeing a rise in poverty, we’re seeing a rise in homelessness, so we’ll see how our community, our collaborators, and our partners really show up for this month,” says Classie Dudley, Community Action Duluth Executive Director.

Several local businesses are partnering with Community Action Duluth for the month of May.

Ursa Minor is hosting a happy hour for them on Friday, May 12.

You can also round up your purchases there throughout the month.

