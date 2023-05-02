Laura Lee joins Northern News Now as 6 & 10 p.m. co-anchor

Laura joins the team after anchoring the news for more than a decade in Rochester.
By Dan Wolfe
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now welcomed a brand new team member to the airwaves Monday night.

Laura Lee introduced herself to Northlanders as the new co-anchor of the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

She will join Dan Wolfe at the desk weekdays.

Laura is an accomplished journalist of more than a decade, spending the last 13 years reporting and anchoring the news at KAAL-TV in Rochester, Minnesota.

We are proud to have an anchor of her experience and talent join our team.

Monday night, she joined Dan at the desk to talk about her career, family and love for community.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Rain and snow will continue through early Monday morning
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore
Staff member ‘seriously injured’ in ‘unprovoked’ assault at Moose Lake MSOP facility
One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
Fatal Crash: One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Laura spent more than a decade anchoring the news in Rochester
Welcome Laura Lee!
Spartans softball improves to 10-0
Spartans softball improves to 10-0
Staff member ‘seriously injured’ in ‘unprovoked’ assault at Moose Lake MSOP facility
Staff member ‘seriously injured’ in ‘unprovoked’ assault at Moose Lake MSOP facility
Coasties take part in a memorial service on April 30
Holding On To History: Remembering lives lost to Lake Superior during April 1967 storm