Laura Lee joins Northern News Now as 6 & 10 p.m. co-anchor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now welcomed a brand new team member to the airwaves Monday night.

Laura Lee introduced herself to Northlanders as the new co-anchor of the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

She will join Dan Wolfe at the desk weekdays.

Laura is an accomplished journalist of more than a decade, spending the last 13 years reporting and anchoring the news at KAAL-TV in Rochester, Minnesota.

We are proud to have an anchor of her experience and talent join our team.

Monday night, she joined Dan at the desk to talk about her career, family and love for community.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.