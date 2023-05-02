Lake effect snow wraps up, spring like warmth for most arrives

Tuesday: Any leftover lake effect snow should wrap up along the South Shore through the rest of our Tuesday Iron and Gogebic counties cols pick up a few additional inches through the rest of our day. Otherwise, most are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures climb into the 50s of the Minnesota side of things but are a tad cooler in Wisconsin and the U.P. as they will haver a few more clouds overhead. Winds should begin to slowly diminish through the rest of our Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: We will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s some could even make it into the 60s the U.P looks to remain a hair cooler with temperatures in the 40s. Winds are out out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies to partly sunny skies and a slight chance of a few hit or miss showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s and some lower 60′s however, winds out of the east between 5-15 MPH will keep most lakeside communities a tad cooler.

