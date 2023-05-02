Lake effect snow wraps up, spring like warmth for most arrives

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Any leftover lake effect snow should wrap up along the South Shore through the rest of our Tuesday Iron and Gogebic counties cols pick up a few additional inches through the rest of our day. Otherwise, most are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures climb into the 50s of the Minnesota side of things but are a tad cooler in Wisconsin and the U.P. as they will haver a few more clouds overhead. Winds should begin to slowly diminish through the rest of our Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: We will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s some could even make it into the 60s the U.P looks to remain a hair cooler with temperatures in the 40s. Winds are out out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies to partly sunny skies and a slight chance of a few hit or miss showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s and some lower 60′s however, winds out of the east between 5-15 MPH will keep most lakeside communities a tad cooler.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff member ‘seriously injured’ in ‘unprovoked’ assault at Moose Lake MSOP facility
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

Latest News

Sunshine ahead
MARCH 1, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Most see spring-like conditions return!
First Alert Forecast
South Shore snow continues to start the week, mainly dry elsewhere
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore