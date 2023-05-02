Holding On To History: Remembering lives lost to Lake Superior during April 1967 storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - April 30th 1967 spawned a monster storm that brought blizzards to the west, tornadoes to the south and high winds with huge waves in Duluth. KDAL Channel 3 news photographer Lawrence Jones got the call to head to a breaking news event at the ship canal despite the weather.

“It was ugly and it was raining on top of it and it was cold.” said Jones.

Click above for the video version of the story

Jones was on the scene as the Coast Guard attempted to rescue three Halvorson brothers trapped on the piers. Ron Prei was one of the three Coasties on the detail.

“We were informed on the evening of April 30 1967 that three teenage boys were playing on the break-wall and there was a slim possibility that two of them may have made it all the way out to the lighthouse itself.” said Prei in a 2007 interview.

Minutes later, Ron Prei, Richard Callahan and Edgar Culbertson made a rescue attempt.

“We never did find the boys, so they must have been washed over the side and on the return trip, Ed Culbertson was washed over the side and he died in the attempt to save the boys.” said Prei.

Culbertson’s body was recovered but the three boys from the Halvorson family have never been found. Now retired Coast Guard Reserve Chief Kevin Rofidal was instrumental over the last ten years in getting a Coast Guard cutter named for Culbertson.

“I submitted the name of Edgar Culbertson to the committee and put together a packet that went to the Coast Guard historian’s office.” said Rofidal.

Sentinel class fast response Coast Guard cutters like the Culbertson will all be named after enlisted Coast Guard heroes. Here in Duluth, there’s a chapel named after the Halvorson boys at the Copper Top Church. Ed Culbertson has a plaque near the ship canal in Canal Park.

“We as a society and a country say we will never forget but it’s really important to follow through on that. It’s important to put some teeth behind that and really never forget” said Rofidal.

Active duty and Auxiliary Coast Guard members prepare to take part in a ceremony remembering one of their own. (kbjr)

Few have forgotten even after 56 years. The late Great Lakes ship historian Captain Tom Mackay helped found an annual memorial ceremony. It still goes on without him. And, news photographer Lawrence Jones says the memory of that day has not faded.

“Things like that don’t go away, they’re in your mind and I don’t think about it everyday but this time of year, every year, I do.” said Jones.

Holding on to history in Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.