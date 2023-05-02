Enger, Nemadji golf courses opening for season on Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the region drying up after spring flooding, local golf courses are preparing to reopen.

The Enger Golf Course and Golf Range operations will be opening on Wednesday.

Opening day hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Enger Parks Golf Course will have 18 holes and a limited number of golf carts available as well.

A new addition to the Golf Range this year is a new ball dispenser that takes credit cards at the machine.

The Pro Shop will also be open to get your season pass, Skyline Card, sign your child up for Junior Golf and get golf supplies.

You can book your tee time for Enger here.

In addition, the Nemadji Golf Course will also be opening Wednesday on the East and West courses.

Officials state in a Facebook post that it will be cart path only and to beware of stray puddles.

You can book your tee time for Nemadji here.

The Nemadji Golf Course opened its driving range and par 3 Compass course last week.

