Duluth group launches 988 crisis lifeline awareness campaign

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There is a new effort in Duluth to raise awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The 2023 Leadership Duluth Class is launching a campaign called “Just Breathe 988.”

Throughout the month of May, six billboards are posted around Duluth.

They estimate that will reach an estimated 1.4 million people during the month-long campaign that started May 1.

Hundreds of posters and magnets will also be placed in businesses, coffee shops, and area schools.

According to the CDC, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for teens and young adults ages 10 to 34.

The goal is for everyone to know that they can call or text 988 when they or someone they know is experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

“This is so needed and so necessary and can be a life-saving endeavor if we can get the word out so that, rather than 95% of people not knowing about it, 95% of people do know that they can call or text 988 at anytime day or night,” Jerry Thoreson, a 2023 Leadership Duluth Class Member, said.

Anyone experiencing a crisis can reach a trained counselor by calling or texting 988.

The free, confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you want to learn more about the project, you can visit the campaign website.

You can also check out their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @justbreathe988.

Applications are now open for the Leadership Duluth 2023-2024 Program.

