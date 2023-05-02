Court records: MSOP client involved in attack has history of violent behavior at Moose Lake facility

MOOSE LAKE, MN -- Court records show the client accused of brutally attacking a Minnesota Sex Offender Program staff member in Moose Lake Monday has a history of violence at the facility.

Nicolas Aron-Jones, 29, was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities say he struck a staff member with a heavy object.

The 53-year-old staff member, who was doing rounds at the time of the attack, collapsed and Aron-Jones allegedly continued beating him in the head.

The staff member, who MSOP spokespeople say they cannot identify for confidentiality reasons, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Without his name, Northern News Now has not been able to check on his condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Aron-Jones is expected to be charged in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Northern News Now looked into Aron-Jones’ criminal history and it appears he’s had a number of violent incidents during his time at MSOP.

In May 2016, he was convicted of assault for spitting on a security counselor and hitting him in his hand, stomach, and head. He also threatened to kill staff, broke a ping-pong table and threw a chair at a TV.

According to court documents, in June 2017, “without warning,” Aron-Jones assaulted another security counselor who was knocked unconscious. Aron-Jones then kicked him several times while he was on the ground.

In March 2019, Aron-Jones apparently got upset after being told he was going to receive a behavioral expectation report. He then placed a wooden hairbrush in a sock and started swinging it around at objects in the area. He also threatened to kill staff.

Then in March 2020, while being escorted around the facility in handcuffs, court documents show he started threatening staff, while kicking and spitting on them. He also bit one staff member’s hand and made them bleed.

Northern News Now reached out to MSOP leaders to ask about that history and why Aron-Jones was housed in their facility versus being sentenced to prison time.

We are waiting to hear back.

Court records show he also has several other convictions dating back to 2012, but it was not immediately clear why he was ordered to complete treatment at MSOP.

According to the state’s website, the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program “provides comprehensive services to individuals who have been court-ordered to receive sex offender treatment.”

They say most MSOP clients have completed prison sentences and are civilly committed by the courts and placed in treatment for a period of time.

Clients generally begin treatment at the MSOP facility in Moose Lake, where they “acquire skills through active participation in group therapy and are provided opportunities to demonstrate meaningful change through participation in rehabilitative services, including education, therapeutic recreational activities and vocational programs.”

After “successfully progressing in treatment in Moose Lake,” MSOP transfers clients to its St. Peter facility to complete treatment and begin working toward provisional discharge and reintegration into society.

The state’s Department of Human Services’ internal investigation unit is now conducting its own review of the incident.

In a statement, MSOP’s executive director Nancy Johnston said they are “deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack.”

“I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker,” she wrote. “Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers.”

MSOP leaders say counselors and other resources have been made available to staff involved in the incident and anyone who may need extra support.

