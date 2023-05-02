City by City: Hibbing, Virginia, Twin Ports

The Wisconsin Sea Grant is hosting a series of accessible birding events this summer.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hibbing, MN- The City of Hibbing is working on a new Master Parks and Recreation Plan. The community is home to 30 parks totaling around 1,600 acres of open space. The city hopes to make the most of these resources and is asking for community feedback on the future of these spaces. The new master plan will also address trail work city-wide. To fill out the survey, click here.

Virginia, MN- The 18th Annual Open Water exhibit opens at the Lyric Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 4 and will run through May and June. Dozens of artists will have their work on display sharing their interpretation of “Spring Awakening.” A reception will be held on May 11 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to welcome the artists followed by live music from Minnesota-born Jazz guitarist Sam Miltich. Tickets are pay what you can. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Twin Ports- The Wisconsin Sea Grant is hosting a series of accessible birding events this summer. The first will be Saturday, May 6 at Boy Scout Landing in Duluth. There will be American Sign Language interpreters, stationary viewing stations, as well as binoculars and spotting scopes available for guests to use. Guides will be on hand to lead discussions and help with observation. The Everyone Can Bird events are hosted by the Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve, Hawk Ridge, Lake Superior Reserve, Wisconsin Sea Grant, and the Minnesota Land Trust. The other opportunities will be in August at Barker’s Island and in October at Hawks Ridge. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Washburn, Ely, Two Harbors

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Rain and snow will continue through early Monday morning
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore
One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
Fatal Crash: One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
A 78-year-old Superior man died Saturday after his SUV rear-ended a semi-truck.
Man dies in fatal crash with semi-truck in Superior Saturday
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Homegrown music festival kicks off.
Homegrown begins: Local artists celebrate Duluth’s diverse talent
Going for the Gold
Minnesota Special Olympics Tri-Fecta Area III Games return post-pandemic
Construction on Highway 61 is set to begin May 1.
City by City: Washburn, Ely, Two Harbors
Banks across northern Minnesota collected four-thousand pounds of food during the month of March.
City by City: Glenwood City, Moose Lake, Camp Roundelay