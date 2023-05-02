City by City: Hibbing, Virginia, Twin Ports

Hibbing, MN- The City of Hibbing is working on a new Master Parks and Recreation Plan. The community is home to 30 parks totaling around 1,600 acres of open space. The city hopes to make the most of these resources and is asking for community feedback on the future of these spaces. The new master plan will also address trail work city-wide. To fill out the survey, click here.

Virginia, MN- The 18th Annual Open Water exhibit opens at the Lyric Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 4 and will run through May and June. Dozens of artists will have their work on display sharing their interpretation of “Spring Awakening.” A reception will be held on May 11 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to welcome the artists followed by live music from Minnesota-born Jazz guitarist Sam Miltich. Tickets are pay what you can. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Twin Ports- The Wisconsin Sea Grant is hosting a series of accessible birding events this summer. The first will be Saturday, May 6 at Boy Scout Landing in Duluth. There will be American Sign Language interpreters, stationary viewing stations, as well as binoculars and spotting scopes available for guests to use. Guides will be on hand to lead discussions and help with observation. The Everyone Can Bird events are hosted by the Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve, Hawk Ridge, Lake Superior Reserve, Wisconsin Sea Grant, and the Minnesota Land Trust. The other opportunities will be in August at Barker’s Island and in October at Hawks Ridge. Registration is encouraged but not required.

