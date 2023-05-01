Superior PD adding new K9 to the force

Superior Police Department's K-9 Atlas
Superior Police Department's K-9 Atlas(Northland K9 Foundation)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Police Department is adding a new employee to the force.

The Northland K9 Foundation posted on their Facebook page that K9 Atlas will be joining the SPD later this month.

K9 Atlas and Officer Charlie Mahlen are currently training together in St. Paul and will graduate at the end of May.

“A huge thank you to Cenovus Superior Refinery which has generously donated to our Foundation to cover all costs for K-9 Atlas’ purchase and training,” Northland K9 Foundation officials wrote in a Facebook post. “We very much appreciate the support!”

