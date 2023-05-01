Superior PD adding new K9 to the force

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Police Department is adding a new employee to the force.

The Northland K9 Foundation posted on their Facebook page that K9 Atlas will be joining the SPD later this month.

K9 Atlas and Officer Charlie Mahlen are currently training together in St. Paul and will graduate at the end of May.

Superior Police Department's K-9 Atlas (Northland K9 Foundation)

“A huge thank you to Cenovus Superior Refinery which has generously donated to our Foundation to cover all costs for K-9 Atlas’ purchase and training,” Northland K9 Foundation officials wrote in a Facebook post. “We very much appreciate the support!”

