South Shore snow continues to start the week, mainly dry elsewhere

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Monday: Lake effect Snow will continue along the South Shore generally from Ashland points east towards the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for Ashland, Iron and Gogebic counties. The rest of the Northland is looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead, with temperatures climbing into the 30s and 40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest between 15-25 MPH and gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 30s for most across the area.

Tuesday: Lake effect snow may continue along the South Shore through the first half of Tuesday before winds begin to shift. All said and done, between Monday morning and when it wraps up some in Iron and Gogebic counties could run an additional 6-8″ with some locally higher amounts. The Minnesota side of things should see more sunshine overhead. That will allow temperatures to climb into the 50s there, clouds the further east you go towards the Upper Peninsula will keep you cooler. Winds are out of the north between 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Most across the Northland should be looking at partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures are also warmer climbing into the 50s and 60s with the warmer air on the Minnesota side of the border. Winds are calmer out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

