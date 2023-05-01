Red Flag Warning issued for parts of northwest & west-central MN

Fire danger graphic
Fire danger graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Red Flag Warning is in affect for much of northwestern and west-central Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources issued the warning for May 1 from noon until 8 p.m.

Affected counties include: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.

Current fire conditions can be found here.

