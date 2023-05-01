Organizers hold third annual May Day Labor Rally Sunday

By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In West Duluth Sunday, labor and union leaders held their third annual May Day Labor Rally.

The gathering was held at Duluth’s Harrison Community Center.

May Day is also known as International Workers Day.

As part of the gathering, labor leaders spoke on many topics including success stories from unionization efforts.

John Krumm with Twin Ports DSA said their organization is helping to train people to organize in a variety of industries.

“We’re hoping to bring new energy so that workers feel confident when they talk to eachother and take the scary but important steps when starting a union,” said Krumm.

Some of the labor groups taking part in the event included Minnesota Nurses Association, Duluth Central Labor Body, AFSCME, MAPE, and others.

