Most see spring-like conditions return!

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. The strong winds will continue tonight out of the northwest 10-20mph. Lows will be in the 30′s with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be windy and sunny. We will see northerly winds 10-20mph becoming calmer in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: We will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s with southerly winds 5-10mph. This will likely be the nicest day of the week!

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s and some lower 60′s. Winds will be out of the east, so expect it to be cooler around the lake.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

