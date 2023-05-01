MELANOMA MONDAY: Dultuh clinics raise skin cancer awareness with free skin checks

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Every year, nearly 8,000 people will die from melanoma.

That’s why the month of May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s dedicated to raising awareness of skin cancer and encouraging people to get screened, and the first Monday in May is Melanoma Monday.

“The more sun exposure, the more likely you are to get a melanoma,” said Dr. Lisa Casey, the Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Essentia’s Duluth Family Medicine Clinic. “Those rays come in and change some of the DNA in your skin, and then you’ll get cancer.”

In honor of Melanoma Monday, Essentia’s Duluth Family Medicine Clinic offered free skin checks.

Dr. Casey said people with a family history of skin disease should get routine checks, but so should those with a lot of exposure to the sun.

“If you have a lot of really bad sunburns that have damaged the skin in your lifetime or if you have a lot of exposure, you work outside a lot, doing a lot of gardening, that makes it easier to get melanoma too,” Casey said.

According to Casey, nearly 98,000 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma every year, with 8,000 dying.

She and other dermatology professionals like Amy Larson, a Dermatology Certified Nurse Practitioner with Twin Ports Dermatology, follow the ABCDE method when checking for skin cancer.

“Making sure moles are asymmetrical, have nice, even borders, color is good and even throughout, the diameter, we’re looking at things like that, less than the size of a pencil eraser, and then a mole that is really growing over time or evolving is what we are looking at specifically during that skin check,” Larson said.

Larson said, despite having less sunshine in the state, Minnesota actually has one of the highest occurrences of skin cancer.

“Actually Minnesota is one of the top five states that have the highest incidents of skin cancers because we are exposed to the sun for a short amount of time, and we might abuse it a little bit more than some of the sunnier states like Florida or California,” Larson said.

Both Casey and Larson said one of the best preventative measures against skin cancer is wearing a daily sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Melanoma is the deadliest of the three types of skin cancer, as melanoma can spread to other organs if not caught soon enough.

If that ends up being the case, it can end up warranting chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

