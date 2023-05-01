Local group raises money over weekend for Honor Flight Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Honor Flight Northland brings local veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials in their honor.

The nearly 100 veterans along with the guardians gathered at Superior High School to discuss the trip on Saturday.

Each veteran gets to go once, often expressing profound gratitude after the trip.

“I had a veteran say this is the best day of my life,” says Judy Greske with Honor Flight Northland. “It was just mind-blowing to me that it had that much of an impact on them.”

To make the honor flight happen many community groups hold fundraisers.

A short time after the Honor Flight Northland “Pre-Flight” meeting, the “All-American Club” in Duluth held a fundraiser for the cause.

Chef Howard cooked a spaghetti dinner which was $10 a plate and there was a silent auction.

The fundraiser is an annual event from the club.

“Next year we’re going to have it again,” states Sharon Larson, Chair of the All-American Club. “We’re going to have an event every year until every veteran gets to go.”

The next Honors Flight will leave on May 13.

You can also make a donation anytime HERE.

