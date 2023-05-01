Flapjack Fiasco: Hundreds attend pancake fundraiser in Carlton for St. Jude

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders gathered in Carlton Sunday to flip some pancakes for a cause.

Sunday was the 11th annual Harold’s Flapjack Fiasco at the Four Seasons Sports Complex.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

This year more than 700 people attended the breakfast and more than 60 gallons of batter was turned into delicious warm flapjacks.

Organizers said these fiasco events continue to grow year after year, raising thousands of dollars annually for St. Jude.

‘Last year $41,000 was donated to St. Jude through our three different events. We do a golf tournament, we do this pancake breakfast, and a hog roast at the Carlton VFW,” said Randy McCuskey, an organizer for the event.

Their next event is the golf tournament which will be held on August 26, 2023, followed by the Hog Fest on September 9, 2023.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.