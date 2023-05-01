Flapjack Fiasco: Hundreds attend pancake fundraiser in Carlton for St. Jude

Flapjack Fiasco: Hundreds attend pancake fundraiser in Carlton for St. Jude
Flapjack Fiasco: Hundreds attend pancake fundraiser in Carlton for St. Jude(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders gathered in Carlton Sunday to flip some pancakes for a cause.

Sunday was the 11th annual Harold’s Flapjack Fiasco at the Four Seasons Sports Complex.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

This year more than 700 people attended the breakfast and more than 60 gallons of batter was turned into delicious warm flapjacks.

Organizers said these fiasco events continue to grow year after year, raising thousands of dollars annually for St. Jude.

‘Last year $41,000 was donated to St. Jude through our three different events. We do a golf tournament, we do this pancake breakfast, and a hog roast at the Carlton VFW,” said Randy McCuskey, an organizer for the event.

Their next event is the golf tournament which will be held on August 26, 2023, followed by the Hog Fest on September 9, 2023.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Rain and snow will continue through early Monday morning
One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
Fatal Crash: One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
A 78-year-old Superior man died Saturday after his SUV rear-ended a semi-truck.
Man dies in fatal crash with semi-truck in Superior Saturday
Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence
BREAKING: Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence

Latest News

Organizers hold third annual May Day Labor Rally Sunday
Organizers hold third annual May Day Labor Rally Sunday
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore
Homegrown music festival kicks off.
Homegrown begins: Local artists celebrate Duluth’s diverse talent
Northern News Now video forecast for Sunday April 30 with Dave Anderson