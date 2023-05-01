Duluth Playhouse announces Main Stage lineup

Duluth Playhouse 2023-2024 season
Duluth Playhouse 2023-2024 season(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Playhouse announced their 2023-2024 Main Stage season on Monday.

Organization officials say this year’s lineup has a thrilling combination of beloved classics and remarkable new productions.

The first to be performed is “Young Frankenstein,” which was adapted from the classic Mel Brookes film.

“Young Frankenstein” is a comedy musical from the creators of the Broadway hit comedy, “The Producers.”

In December, the playhouse will stage the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music.”

Spokespeople state the show is destined to be the holiday event of the season.

Next up is a story about mystery and intrigue audiences will be dying to see.

However, due to licensing agreements, the title of the show has to stay a secret until July.

In March of 2024, the Duluth Playhouse will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Next to Normal.”

The story features an unforgettable rock score that is stated to linger with audiences long after the performance ends.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” will be performed next at the Playhouse.

The performance uses ingenious stagecraft and imagination to bring to life the story of an organ boy who became Peter Pan.

Finally, to close out the season “9 to 5 The Musical” will be on the Main Stage.

You can secure your 2023-2024 season membership today.

Based on the iconic 1980s movie, the hit Broadway musical with a score by Dolly Parton will have a comedic look at friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era.

Duluth Playhouse season members will receive “significant” discounts on the shows as well as access to the best seats in the house.

A variety of memberships are available to fit each person’s needs including a brand new “Opening Night” membership.

This will feature a four-course meal at the Greysolon Plaza prior to each performance.

Current members can renew their seats and new memberships are available for sale here.

Duluth Playhouse 2023-2024 Main Stage Season:

  • Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein: September 15 - October 1, 2023
  • The Sound of Music: December 1 - 17, 2023
  • Mystery Play: January 26 - February 4, 2024
  • Next to Normal: March 15 - 31, 2024
  • Peter and the Starcatcher: May 24 - June 2, 2024
  • 9 to 5 The Musical: July 12 - 28, 2024

