Duluth Lion’s Club to hold 64th Annual Pancake Day Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Lion’s Cub will hold their 64th Annual Pancake Day at the DECC this week.

The event, which is the biggest fundraiser for the Lion’s Club, is on Thursday, May 4 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Pioneer Hall.

“We raise the proceeds that we use for our projects in the area of sight and hearing, diabetes and various youth projects across the country,” Jim Denney, a member of the Duluth Lion’s Club, said.

Denney said it takes hundreds of volunteers to flip thousands of pancakes and serve hundreds of gallons of coffee.

“We go through about a ton, 2,000 pounds, of pancake batter that get mixed up,” he said.

The annual event was shuttered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re looking forward to welcoming back even more Northlanders this year.

“We normally are in the 9,000 [people] area, we took two years off during the pandemic,” he said. “Last year, we rebounded with about 6,300.”

According to Denney, Pancake Day comes at the perfect time after a long winter.

“We’ve been through a long winter, right? People have been shut in so it’s springtime, you know, to come out and see your neighbors, get outside in the community, and so it’s such a big gathering, such a great tradition,” he said.

Advanced tickets are sold at all Holiday Gas Locations, Snyder’s Super Stop, Mr. D’s, Valentini’s, Theobald Family Eye Care, Mainstream Fashions, Lighthouse Center and Farmer’s Insurance.

Advanced tickets are $8, and tickets at the door are $10.

Parking is free at the DECC for the event.

