Duluth Lion’s Club to hold 64th Annual Pancake Day Thursday

Duluth's Lion Club Pancake Day
Duluth's Lion Club Pancake Day(Northern News Now)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Lion’s Cub will hold their 64th Annual Pancake Day at the DECC this week.

The event, which is the biggest fundraiser for the Lion’s Club, is on Thursday, May 4 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Pioneer Hall.

“We raise the proceeds that we use for our projects in the area of sight and hearing, diabetes and various youth projects across the country,” Jim Denney, a member of the Duluth Lion’s Club, said.

Denney said it takes hundreds of volunteers to flip thousands of pancakes and serve hundreds of gallons of coffee.

“We go through about a ton, 2,000 pounds, of pancake batter that get mixed up,” he said.

The annual event was shuttered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re looking forward to welcoming back even more Northlanders this year.

“We normally are in the 9,000 [people] area, we took two years off during the pandemic,” he said. “Last year, we rebounded with about 6,300.”

According to Denney, Pancake Day comes at the perfect time after a long winter.

“We’ve been through a long winter, right? People have been shut in so it’s springtime, you know, to come out and see your neighbors, get outside in the community, and so it’s such a big gathering, such a great tradition,” he said.

Advanced tickets are sold at all Holiday Gas Locations, Snyder’s Super Stop, Mr. D’s, Valentini’s, Theobald Family Eye Care, Mainstream Fashions, Lighthouse Center and Farmer’s Insurance.

Advanced tickets are $8, and tickets at the door are $10.

Parking is free at the DECC for the event.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Rain and snow will continue through early Monday morning
Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore
One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
Fatal Crash: One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
A 78-year-old Superior man died Saturday after his SUV rear-ended a semi-truck.
Man dies in fatal crash with semi-truck in Superior Saturday
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Fire danger graphic
Red Flag Warning issued for parts of northwest & west-central MN
Homegrown music festival kicks off.
Homegrown begins: Local artists celebrate Duluth’s diverse talent
Organizers hold third annual May Day Labor Rally Sunday
Organizers hold third annual May Day Labor Rally Sunday
Flapjack Fiasco: Hundreds attend pancake fundraiser in Carlton for St. Jude
Flapjack Fiasco: Hundreds attend pancake fundraiser in Carlton for St. Jude