Northlanders working to help veterans see memorials in their honor

SUPERIOR, WI & DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Honor Flight Northland held its pre-flight meeting Saturday.

The organization brings local veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials in their honor.

Nearly 100 veterans along with guardians gathered at Superior High School Saturday to discuss the trip.

Each veteran gets to go once and often expresses profound gratitude after the trip.

“I had a veteran say this is the best day of my life. And I’m like, with all that you have accomplished in your life, this is the best day? It was just mind-blowing to me that it had that much of an impact on them,” said Judy Greske, with Honor Flight Northland.

To make the honor flights happen, many community groups hold fundraisers, including one held at the All American Club in Duluth Saturday.

Chef Howard cooked a spaghetti dinner, priced at $10 to help raise money.

The fundraiser is an annual event for the club.

“Next year we’re going to have it again. We’re going to have an event every year until every veteran gets to go,” said Sharen Larson, Chair of the All American Club.

For more information about donating to the organization, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.