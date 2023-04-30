Man dies in fatal crash with semi-truck in Superior Saturday

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A 78-year-old Superior man died Saturday after his SUV rear-ended a semi-truck.

According to authorities, the crash happened at 1:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2, near East 2nd Street at 41st Avenue East.

According to WisDOT, a male subject driving an SUV struck the back of the semi-truck, left the roadway sheering off a light pole, and came to rest in the front yard of a residential home.

Authorities indicated the driver of the SUV was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene but were unsuccessful.

The crash is currently under investigation by the WI State Patrol and Superior Police Department.

