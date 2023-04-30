Homegrown begins: Local artists celebrate Duluth’s diverse talent

By Cara Kopp
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. -- Sunday marked the first day of the Homegrown, an annual event bringing local performers together to show off Duluth’s diverse talent.

Since its start in 1999, the popular music festival has made itself a key player in bringing a number of local artists to the stage.

“There’s so many different types of eclectic bands, and artists, are playing together,” said Evan Tepler, the guitarist for Breanne Marie and The Front Porch Sinners. “You don’t normally see that.”

The Americana Alt-Country band was quick to sign up, yet again, for this year’s Homegrown.

“This will be our 12th Homegrown, I believe,” said Tepler.

But Tepler, who is playing at the DECC on Tuesday, found himself in the crowd at the Dovetail Cafe for the first day of the festival, singing along.

“When you are a Duluth musician, it’s hard for you to go out and see your friends play as well,” said Tepler. “It’s a great way for us to be able to hop around venues, see people we haven’t seen in a while, and just connect as a community.”

Going to show just how important Homegrown is to local artists, especially following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Purely selfishly, I love to perform,” said Tyler Scouton, the technology director for Homegrown. “I didn’t get to for a number of years, it was really difficult.”

It’s the second year Homegrown is back to being held in person, the festival went virtual in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s different playing for a camera that is streaming online than it is with a crowd of people,” said Scouton. “It’s a different feeling.”

That made the massive crowd of people on the first day of Homegrown, all the more touching.

“I mean if this is any indication of how the rest of the festival is going to be, the crowd is going to be amazing throughout the festival,” said Tepler.

