Fitger’s celebrates 10th annual Independent Bookstore Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders who enjoy reading gathered at Fitger’s to celebrate a decade of supporting independent booksellers.

The Bookstore at Fitger’s held its tenth annual Independent Bookstore Day.

Store officials said locally owned, independent bookstores often curate the books in the inventory to be tailored to fit the communities where they are located.

“We sell a lot of books about the regional history of the area, and a lot of books that are set in the area. So it’s really a lot of fun and those aren’t books you would necessarily find at some of the bigger stores,” said Jennifer Jubenvill, Store Manager for Bookstore at Fitger’s.

