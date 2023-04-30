First Alert: Minnesota will dry up early Monday but snow may last longer for the South Shore

WEATHER STORY: Our latest large low is still moving eastward so precip is still possible and even likely through portions of Monday. Rain should end in Minnesota fairly early Monday morning. Snow may last for Wisconsin into Monday afternoon. It could happen for the U.P. until Tuesday morning. On top of that, high winds may be a hassle until Tuesday morning, too. Check the chart below for weather alert and snow total estimates. Nicer weather could return to Minnesota Monday afternoon and Tuesday for the rest of the region. That should usher in a sunny and mild period for a few days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be cloudy with a 40% chance for Minnesota rain and an 80% chance for Wisconsin and Michigan snow. Low temps will run 29-35. The wind will be N 20-40 mph.

Wind and storm alerts may last until early Monday morning (KBJR)

MONDAY: Minnesota will become partly sunny early in the morning. Snow chances will last for Wisconsin and Michigan several hours longer. The high temp will be near 45 by Lake Superior. 50 will be achievable inland. The wind will be N 20-30 mph.

Snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt (KBJR)

TUESDAY: The sky will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will approach 52 near Lake Superior and should be warmer inland. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Best day of the week may be Wednesday with partial sunshine and a high of 60. It will already cool down to the 50′s by Thursday. Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with a 30% rain chance. The weekend ahead will try to be sunny and 60 again.

The week ahead will warm and clear a bit (KBJR)

