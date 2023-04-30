Bulldogs’ Zach Ojile accepts invite to Minnesota Vikings’ Mini-Camp
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a long career with UMD Football, tight end Zach Ojile has an opportunity to advance to the NFL.
On Saturday evening, Ojile received an accepted an invitation the Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-Camp.
