Bulldogs’ Zach Ojile accepts invite to Minnesota Vikings’ Mini-Camp

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a long career with UMD Football, tight end Zach Ojile has an opportunity to advance to the NFL.

On Saturday evening, Ojile received an accepted an invitation the Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-Camp.

We are proud to announce that Zach Ojile has accepted an invitation to Rookie Mini-Camp with the Minnesota Vikings!!



Skol Vikings!!! #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/0MWSfJFmXy — UMD Football (@UMD_Football) April 30, 2023

